National VP to ‘drive’ mobility projects for CIMA+

Consulting engineering firm CIMA+ has promoted Alireza Hadayeghi, P.Eng., to the newly created role of national vice-president (VP) for mobility.

Hadayeghi earned his Bachelor of Civil Engineering at Toronto’s Ryerson University—now Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU)—and his MASc and PhD in transportation engineering at the University of Toronto (U of T). He held leadership roles at Synectics Transportation Consultants and AECOM before joining CIMA+ in 2009 as director of transportation engineering. He became a partner and VP in 2016.

In his new role, Hadayeghi—who is licensed as a P.Eng. in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario—will lead development of CIMA+’s mobility offering across most of Canada, except in Quebec. He will manage transport planning and mobility study teams and propose solutions to various traffic, road safety and active transportation challenges.

“In a context where Canada is developing sustainable mobility solutions on a national scale, it is important for CIMA+ to be at the forefront of innovative projects and provide ongoing support to our clients,” says Suzanne Demeules, the firm’s executive VP (EVP) of transportation. “I do not doubt Ali is the right person to lead our teams to achieve our objectives. He will be a successful driver of this new role.”