Metrolinx awards new contracts to Wood

Ontario regional public transportation agency Metrolinx has awarded several new infrastructure contracts to consulting engineering firm Wood to expand and upgrade its transit network.

The work includes leading design for two bridge projects: the structural rehabilitation of the approximately 120-year-old Rouge River railway bridge (pictured) to extend its service life and improve its resilience; and the replacement of the Birchmount bridge to expand its track capacity and prepare it for future GO Train system electrification.

Metrolinx has also awarded contracts to Wood for the further expansion of Barrie’s railway corridor and Toronto’s subway system, all part of an overall effort to double the use of transit across the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA).

“These new contracts are a testament to the strength of our specialized expertise,” says Lytle Troutt, presidet of Wood’s environment and infrastructure business in the Americas. “At any one time, we are working on 20 to 30 projects related to major capital expansion that aims to create a world-class transportation system in Canada’s largest and fastest-growing urban region.”