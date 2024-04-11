AtkinsRéalis enters sustainable rail mobility partnership with Alstom and Polytechnique

Consulting engineering firm AtkinsRéalis, rolling stock manufacturer Alstom and engineering university Polytechnique Montréal signed an agreement today to develop specialized training courses and expand ‘sustainable rail mobility’ expertise in Quebec.

“Developing this field is crucial,” says Maud Cohen, the university’s president. “The training available at Polytechnique is already geared toward the energy transition. This joint exercise will allow us to go further.”

By combining forces, the three partners intend to address both mobility and decarbonization issues in railway and public transit engineering. Beyond the training program itself, the agreement entails directly supporting students’ projects, sharing knowledge through industry conferences and hiring interns and recent graduates from Polytechnique.

“The project will provide valuable hands-on experience from railway sector experts and pave the way for a more qualified and skilled workforce in transportation,” says AtkinsRéalis’ president, Stéphanie Vaillancourt.

“Alstom employs more than 700 engineers in Canada, most of whom are based at our design, engineering and innovation centre in Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, Que.,” says Alstom Americas’ president, Michael Keroullé. “As mass transit and passenger rail projects accelerate across North America, it’s important to ensure succession.”