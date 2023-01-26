AECOM to study feasibility of second Prince Rupert container terminal

Supply chain logistics provider DP World has selected infrastructure consulting firm AECOM to conduct a feasibility and design study for the development of a second container terminal at British Columbia’s Port of Prince Rupert.

Last year, the Prince Rupert Port Authority (PRPA) announced a two-year agreement with DP World to assess the feasibility of adding up to 2 million 20-ft equivalent units (TEUs) of annual capacity south of the existing Fairview Terminal. The new, fully electric terminal would be designed to facilitate efficient, sustainable transportation and increase Canada’s trade capacity with Asia-Pacific (APAC) markets.

“We’re pleased to work with DP World and PRPA on this step toward the development of a new container terminal,” says Marc Devlin, AECOM’s chief executive for Canada.

AECOM will determine the technical and financial feasibility of developing the terminal, which is anticipated to double the port’s overall container capacity, and will conduct baseline studies required for environmental approvals. The study’s scope is expected to encompass:

Advertisement

development of a preferred operational plan and examination of alternatives.

examination of operating costs.

review of technologies and green energy plans.

review of area roads and rail networks.

geotechnical and other site investigations.

review with BC Hydro to determine power needs.

environmental investigations.

project permitting.

preliminary design.

cost estimating.

project scheduling.

risk review and mitigation.

“This is a significant step toward strengthening Canada’s supply chain,” says DP World Canada CEO and general manager (GM) Maksim Mihic. “We are creating a fully integrated trade ecosystem within port boundaries, which will become the preferred option for Canadian exporters and importers.”

For PRPA, the project represents the continued advancement of its 2019 container terminal master plan at Canada’s third-largest port.

“The second terminal is core to our vision in support of Canada’s trade expansion ambitions in the Indo-Pacific region, while contributing to greater resiliency in import and export supply chains,” says PRPA president and CEO Shaun Stevenson. “It will enhance Canada’s trade competitiveness. We’re excited to continue to grow the intermodal business at the port.”