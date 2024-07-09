Tatham hires VP of building engineering services

Tatham Engineering, an employee-owned multidisciplinary consulting engineering firm, has welcomed David Clark, P.Eng., to the role of vice-president (VP) for building engineering services.

Clark has more than 30 years’ experience as a mechanical and electrical engineer. Prior to joining Tatham, he was a principal and buildings practice leader at Stantec’s office in Waterloo, Ont.

“David holds an impressive track record as an industry leader, engineering community member and mentor for early-career engineers,” says Tatham’s president, Dan Hurley. “I have no doubt he will be a terrific fit for our team.”

In his new role, Clark will be based at Tatham’s recently opened branch in Guelph, Ont., and will lead team members across the province.

Advertisement

“Joining this talented team at a time of growth is exciting,” he says. “Tatham’s community-driven approach and commitment to employee professional development are values I deeply appreciate.”

Tatham currently employs more than 200 staff in Collingwood, Barrie, Orillia, Bracebridge, Ottawa and Guelph, Ont.