Stantec to provide biological services for Montreal parks

Consulting engineering firm Stantec has signed a standing offer agreement with Montreal’s service des grands parcs, du Mont-Royal et des sports (SGPMRS) to provide biological services to protect and enhance natural areas, urban forests and public spaces in major parks.

The two-year agreement, which will support the key goals of Montreal’s nature and sports plan, includes an option for a one-year extension. Under its terms, Stantec will provide on-demand biological services, which could include biological inventories, ecological studies, environmental monitoring and conservation analyses.

“We are very excited to support the city in its efforts to preserve and sustainably manage ecosystems,” says Cécile Pérès, team leader and environmental project manager at Stantec. “We have assembled a seasoned team dedicated to enhancing knowledge about the biodiversity of Montreal’s green spaces and improving the city’s resilience.”

That team includes environmental and urban planning professionals and biologists specialized in botany, herpetofauna, avifauna and aquatic fauna. Stantec has experience on a wide range of ecological projects in Quebec for municipalities, government departments, public agencies and private developers.