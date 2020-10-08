Abstracts due soon for ASHRAE’s Ventilation 2021 conference in Toronto

While many industry events have been rescheduled, reformatted or cancelled due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, ASHRAE still plans to hold its Ventilation 2021 conference in Toronto next August … and the deadline for abstracts has been extended to Oct. 23.

The 13th International Industrial Ventilation Conference for Contaminant Control, addressing a topic of utmost importance given current circumstances, is scheduled to take place at the Sheraton City Centre on Aug. 15 to 18, 2021. Inaugurated in 1985, the conference is only held once every three years and rotates between Europe, North America and Southeast Asia.

The theme for 2021 is ‘leading-edge industrial ventilation technologies for a low-carbon environment.’ Key issues to be covered will include energy efficiency, occupational health and safety (OHS) considerations, thermal hydraulic modelling, automation, contaminant filtration and for industrial ventilation systems, while a global research initiatives track will feature new topics relating to COVID-19, including ventilation for infection control in industrial, commercial and social gathering spaces, respiratory personal protective equipment (PPE) and work environment hygiene.

For more information, click here. And to submit an abstract, click here.