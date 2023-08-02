Wood signs global framework agreement with Shell

Shell has awarded a three-year enterprise framework agreement (EFA) to consulting engineering firm Wood to continue to provide services for the energy company’s greenfield and brownfield projects around the world.

The agreement will see Wood support Shell’s ‘energy transition’ projects focused on carbon capture and storage (CCS), low-carbon fuels and hydrogen. The firm will deploy its expertise in decarbonization, digitalization and asset life extension as it provides consulting, engineering, procurement, project management services.

Under the EFA, with options for two one-year extensions, the services will be provided by Wood’s teams in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Southeast Asia and Australia.

“This award continues a 70-year relationship between Shell and Wood, spanning more than 20 countries and numerous major projects,” says Wood CEO Ken Gilmartin. “We are aligned in our strategic ambitions to deliver the energy the world needs today while delivering the transition at pace. We look forward to designing a better energy future together.”