BC Hydro selects Stantec for transmission and distribution engineering

BC Hydro & Power Authority has selected consulting engineering firm Stantec to provide transmission and distribution engineering and project delivery services for British Columbia’s electrical infrastructure.

The new $186-million master services agreement (MSA) is part of BC Hydro’s 10-year capital plan to modernize its grid and provide cleaner, more reliable energy to communities throughout the province. The agreement is initially termed for seven years, but could potentially span 20.

Under the MSA, Stantec will supply transmission and distribution services, substation design and electrical, mechanical, civil, structural and geotechnical engineering. The firm will oversee project management, scheduling, cost control, procurement and contract management, materials management, equipment management and logistics.

“Stantec is proud to assist BC Hydro in this major endeavour,” says Mario Finis, executive vice-president (EVP) of energy and resources. “Renewable generation is only part of the transition to clean energy; we must also design, build and maintain the transmission and distribution infrastructure needed to safely and reliably deliver clean energy to our communities.”

Advertisement

BC Hydro released its 10-year capital plan in January. Titled ‘Power Pathway: Building BC’s Energy Future,’ it outlines planned investments to support electrification, meet CleanBC emission reduction targets, reinforce the system, enable customer connections, support load growth and sustain the system while keeping rates affordable.