Wood appoints new president of operations for Americas

International consulting engineering firm Wood has hired Jesse Stanley to join its global leadership team as president of operations in the Americas.

Stanley has 17 years’ experience in the energy industry, having worked with Shell across the U.S., Europe and Asia in a variety of executive roles, including vice-president (VP) of pipeline operations.

In her new role, she will lead more than 4,500 employees across Canada, the U.S., Latin America, Trinidad and Tobago, delivering operations and maintenance (O&M) services to energy and materials clients. She will also focus on growing Wood’s decarbonization and digital services in the region.

“This is an important leadership appointment, as the Americas continues to be a high-growth region for Wood,” says Steve Nicol, Wood’s executive VP (EVP) of operations. “Jesse brings highly valued front-line expertise, commercial acumen and global leadership experience to this role, having worked across upstream, midstream and downstream markets. She is a strong new addition to the leadership team.”

“Wood is a market leader in energy operations, with a highly skilled and experienced workforce,” says Stanley. “I’m thrilled to lead this business.”