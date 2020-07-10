SNC-Lavalin plans digital collaboration platform for project delivery

SNC-Lavalin has formed a strategic alliance with several key technology partners in an effort to transform the way it collaborates with clients to deliver infrastructure projects.

Through a new agreement with Creative ITC, VMWare and Nvidia, the consulting engineering firm is investing in developing a digital platform to increase the pace of project delivery, improve productivity and facilitate stronger, real-time collaboration with clients and third parties across various disciplines and time zones, including those working from home or other remote locations, as many in today’s workforce are doing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is a real step change in our capabilities and how we serve our clients globally,” says Ian L. Edwards, president and CEO of SNC-Lavalin. “We are excited by the opportunity this offers.”

The firm also plans to use the platform’s analytical capabilities to enhance its use of ‘intelligent’ data.

“This futureproofed supercomputing platform will be extremely flexible and scalable to meet the demands of even the most complex multi-disciplinary project,” says Keith Ali, Creative ITC’s managing director.