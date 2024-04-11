Norda Stelo partners with Agelix for asset management platform integration

Canadian engineering firm Norda Stelo has entered a strategic partnership with technology company Agelix Consulting to integrate their asset performance management platforms.

Norda Stelo developed its Stelar platform to provide insights into an asset’s condition and predictive risk analysis, so as to more effectively plan maintenance with a focus on efficiency and sustainability. Agelix, meanwhile, developed Service Maestro as an ‘intelligent’ asset service and contract management platform, seeking to optimize processes for monitoring and field service to manage assets from procurement to retirement.

By integrating their platforms, the two companies hope to address all aspects of the asset life cycle, helping their clients gain continuous insights, predict risks, proactively plan maintenance, streamline workflows, optimize resource allocation, minimize downtime and reduce costs.

“Combining asset integrity engineering expertise and artificial intelligence (AI) promises value for organizations, providing a unified platform for comprehensive asset management and maintenance,” says Martin Provencher, Norda Stelo’s vice-president (VP) of innovations and solutions.

“It is a huge honour to collaborate with Norda Stelo,” says Agelix CEO Abinash Parida. “The integration between Service Maestro and Stelar is a step forward in our vision for a strong and thriving asset management platform in North America and Europe.”