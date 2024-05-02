KGS Group hires leader for electrical department in Saskatoon

Lindsay Ruel recently joined consulting engineering firm KGS Group as head of the electrical department at its Saskatoon office.

Ruel has 20 years’ experience in electrical engineering and consulting, particularly in Saskatchewan’s industrial sector. After graduating from the University of Victoria with a Bachelor of Engineering, Electrical, she worked at AMEC (now Wood), Cameco and Engcomp as an electrical engineer.

An advocate for women in engineering, Ruel also funds an annual student award at the University of Saskatchewan for female students in electrical, mechanical or civil engineering.

In her new role, Ruel will leveraging her relationships with clients in potash and uranium mining to help advance the growth of KGS Group’s Saskatoon office and further complement the firm’s mining expertise.

“I’m honoured and delighted to be joining the KGS team!” she says. “I have received a warm welcome and am looking forward to bringing my experience and ideas to the table.”