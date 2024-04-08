HDR promotes transit engineering director

Consulting engineering firm HDR recently promoted vice-president (VP) and principal project manager Pat Porzillo to transit engineering director.

Porzillo has 37 years’ experience in transportation infrastructure planning, design, construction, operations and maintenance (O&M). He has been with HDR since 2018, when he joined the firm from Parsons.

“Pat possesses deep technical knowledge, combined with diverse public agency and consultant-led project experiences,” says Matt Tucker, HDR’s global transit director. “I look forward to collaborating with him as we develop and implement infrastructure improvements.”

In his new role, Porzillo will provide technical leadership for engineering design and implementation services throughout all project phases for light-rail transit (LRT), subway, automated people movers and commuter rail systems, from preliminary planning through construction to service initiation.

“Transit is evolving,” says Porzillo. “We have an opportunity to develop infrastructure to connect new destinations, as well as new revenue opportunities for our clients.”