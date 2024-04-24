GHD promotes Canadian executive to CEO for the Americas

International consulting engineering firm GHD has named Chris Hunter, based in Waterloo, Ont., as its new CEO for the Americas. He succeeds Jim Giannopoulos, who was appointed global CEO earlier this month.

Hunter (pictured) earned a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering at Hamilton’s McMaster University before joining GHD as a graduate engineer in 1999. He has worked for the firm ever since, most recently as executive general manager (GM) of operations in Canada.

“Chris has demonstrated exceptional leadership and a proven track record in fostering sustainable growth and an inclusive environment at GHD,” says Giannopoulos.

In his new role, Hunter will lead a team of more than 4,500 professionals across Canada, the U.S. and Chile.

Advertisement

“This is a pivotal time for our Americas business,” he says, “as we maintain our commitment to deepen client relationships and deliver sustainable solutions in water, energy and transportation.”