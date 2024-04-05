Englobe hires first ESG director

Consulting engineering firm Englobe has hired Geneviève David Watson as its first environment, social and governance (ESG) director. She took on the new role effective Mar. 25, 2024.

Watson holds a masters in environment and sustainable development from l’Université de Montréal, with a focus on project and change management, ecosystem dynamics, social challenges and governance. She has worked with Réseau Environnement, l’Union des municipalités du Québec (UMQ) and most recently Groupe Montoni, where she designed an ESG plan and related outreach programs and communications and built a multidisciplinary team.

“Geneviève’s extensive experience, passion for sustainable development and creative mindset are an ideal fit,” says Karine Desforges, Enblobe’s senior vice-president (SVP) of legal affairs, corporate secretary, privacy officer and ethics officer. “With her seasoned leadership and assured guidance, I have no doubt we’ll achieve our ambitious ESG targets and objectives.”