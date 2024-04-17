CIMA+ acquires Kozar Engineering

Privately owned consulting engineering firm CIMA+ has expanded its geographic reach with the strategic acquisition of Kozar Engineering in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Established by Kevin Kozar, P.Eng., in 2012 to provide mechanical engineering services to local clients, Kozar Engineering has grown from a one-room office to a multidisciplinary team of more than 20 design professionals completing projects across North America.

The firm’s services now include mechanical, electrical, instrumentation, civil and structural engineering, from project conception through pre-feasibility studies, scoping studies, audits, detailed design and construction support to commissioning.

The acquisition is intended to improve CIMA+’s capacity to serve clients in the mining, industrial, energy and infrastructure sectors.

Advertisement

“The addition of Kozar Engineering marks a significant step in our expansion and strengthens our presence in Northern Ontario,” says Steeve Fiset, CIMA+’s chief strategy officer. “We’re excited to welcome their skilled team and ready to tackle environmental, social and governance (ESG) and decarbonization challenges for a sustainable future.”

“Joining forces with CIMA+ opens up a world of opportunities for our team and our clients,” says Kozar, principal engineer.