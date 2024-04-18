NPGCC aims to decarbonize supply chain between Canada and Asia

Earlier this week, industry leaders announced the formation of the first-of-its-kind North Pacific Green Corridor Consortium (NPGCC), which will work to decarbonize the commodity value chain between North America and Asia.

The NPGCC will aim to expedite progress in the decarbonization of international transportation and shipping of goods—including agricultural products, metal concentrates and steelmaking coal—between Canada, Japan and South Korea through a combination of research, knowledge sharing, advocacy and member co-ordination to advance projects and infrastructure.

To help achieve meaningful near-term emission reductions, it will explore new markets for low-carbon fuels, explore new propulsion options and showcase other carbon reduction initiatives through commercial partnerships.

Now incorporated as a Canadian not-for-profit organization and based in Vancouver, the NPGCC was initiated in 2023, when senior representatives of mining company Teck Resources joined Canada’s minister of transport at a G7 summit in Japan to present the concept. Its members have now signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to facilitate collaboration and achieve both interim and long-term goals.

These members, which represent approximately 25% of the more than 100 million tonnes of bulk commodity products shipped annually through the ports of Vancouver and Prince Rupert, include Teck, Canadian National Railway (CN), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, NYK Bulk & Projects Carriers, Oldendorff Carriers, the Prince Rupert Port Authority, Trigon Pacific Terminals and the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority.