BBA appoints VP of decarbonization

February 2, 2024
By CCE

Stéphane Charest

Stéphane Charest has taken on governance of consulting engineering firm BBA‘s decarbonization services.

Charest studied chemical engineering at McGill University before joining Shell as a process engineer and gaining experience in advanced fuels and carbon capture. He has been with BBA since 2019, serving as project director, process engineering department manager, partner and, most recently, vice-president (VP) of energy and chemicals.

Taking on an additional role as VP of decarbonization, he will now work to pool various processes, structure the firm’s offering and strengthen its presence in the sector. BBA plans to set up a dedicated decarbonization team in the coming months.

