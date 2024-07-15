AtkinsRéalis to help modernize Montreal’s Maisonneuve-Rosemont Hospital

The Société québécoise des infrastructures (SQI) has awarded a contract to consulting engineering firm AtkinsRéalis for the modernization and expansion of Maisonneuve-Rosemont Hospital.

Specifically, the firm is part of a winning consortium that will provide mechanical and electrical engineering services for the completion of the long-planned project, which will add 720 beds and 26 neonatal cribs.

The scope of work in the contract will include:

Designing and building mechanical and electrical engineering surveillance services.

Three-dimensional (3-D) building information modelling (BIM).

A Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) v4 for Building Design and Construction (BD+C) approach.

“Maisonneuve-Rosemont Hospital is one of the largest health-care facilities in Quebec and this expansion marks a significant step forward in advancing infrastructure,” says Ian L. Edwards, president and CEO of AtkinsRéalis.