HDR names leader for transit and rail construction management

Consulting engineering firm HDR has appointed Justin Garrod to lead its transit and rail construction management practice.

Garrod first joined the firm 10 years ago as deputy director of core systems, responsible for systems engineering design and construction for rapid transportation, and went on to serve as a transit market sector lead, construction management consultant (CMC) project manager and, most recently, senior project manager. He previously worked for Sound Transit as corridor design manager, light-rail transit (LRT) vehicle program manager and director of systems engineering and integration.

“There are few people who are more excited about coming to work every day and it shows,” says Matt Tucker, HDR’s global transit director. “His contributions have been invaluable for years and I’m thrilled that he’ll now use that leadership and technical expertise in a larger role.”

In his new position, Garrod will work with HDR’s transit, freight rail, program management and field services leaders to share best practices, develop their teams and deliver industry-leading construction management work across North America.