Wood names executive president of strategy and development

She was at Jacobs for 19 years.

March 15, 2022  By CCE



Jennifer Richmond

Photo courtesy Wood.

Global consulting engineering firm Wood has appointed Jennifer Richmond executive president of strategy and development, effective Apr. 18. She succeeds Andrew Stewart, who has left for a new role on the client side.

Richmond joins Wood from Jacobs, where she held a variety of roles over 19 years and was a member of the senior leadership team since 2018, most recently serving as senior-vice president (SVP) of sales for the firm’s federal and environmental solutions business. She co-chaired Jacobs’ women’s network and was recognized by WashingtonExec as one of the ‘top 25 execs to watch’ in 2020.

Now, as the latest member of Wood’s executive leadership team, she is responsible for future growth through strategic planning, business development, mergers and acquisitions (M&A), marketing and communications.

“I’m delighted to welcome Jennifer to Wood at a pivotal time, as we evolve our strategy to focus more on energy transition and industrial decarbonization,” says Wood chief executive Robin Watson. “I’m confident she will be an excellent fit and play a key role in positioning Wood for the future.”

