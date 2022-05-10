Stantec promotes global business leader for buildings

Consulting engineering firm Stantec recently promoted Adriana Jaegerman to senior vice-president (SVP) and business leader for its global buildings practice.

Jaegerman has more than 15 years’ design experience on a wide range of projects, including public, private and commercial real estate developments. She joined Stantec in 2016 as a structural engineering team lead and has since been described as a “rising star” within the firm.

“In her time at Stantec, Adriana has made a name for herself as a growth-minded leader, eager to innovate and deliver quality work while inspiring her colleagues to achieve excellence in their professions,” says Leonard Castro, executive vice-president (EVP) for buildings.

In her new role, Jaegerman will lead Stantec’s entire buildings practice. She will work with fellow leaders of the firm’s architecture, buildings engineering and interior design disciplines to ensure the successful delivery of projects and support professional compliance and development, health and safety.