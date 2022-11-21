SNC-Lavalin names Andrée-Claude Bérubé as executive VP and general counsel

She joined the firm in 2020 as associate general counsel and corporate secretary.

SNC-Lavalin has appointed Andrée-Claude Bérubé to the role of executive vice-president and general counsel, effective Dec. 1, 2022.

Based in Montreal, Bérubé will also join the firm’s executive committee. She will be taking over leadership of SNC-Lavalin’s legal affairs and integrity team, replacing Charlene Ripley.

Bérubé joined SNC-Lavalin in 2020 as associate general counsel and corporate secretary, and recently led the legal team’s strategic transformation, implementing digital technologies and efficiency-driven initiatives to better serve the business.

Prior to joining SNC-Lavalin, she was associate general counsel and assistant corporate secretary at Sherritt International Corp., a global mining and refining company. Over ten years, she held various leadership positions in Toronto, Madagascar, and Cuba. Before Sherritt, she also spent ten years with international law firm McCarthy Tétrault, providing commercial and regulatory counsel, more specifically in environmental and energy law.