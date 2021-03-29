Pedelta promotes Raluca Badanau to VP of contracts
She has been with the consulting engineering firm since 2015.
March 29, 2021 By CCE
Toronto-based bridge and structural engineering firm Pedelta Canada has promoted Raluca Badanau from business development director to vice-president (VP) of strategic contracts development.
Badanau has more than 20 years’ experience in business and system development, organizational change and turnaround management. She first joined Pedelta in 2015 as a design co-ordinator.
In her new role, she will be responsible for providing leadership and oversight for the firm’s contracts organization. She will deliver on strategic initiatives, manage the life cycles of multiple contracts and ensure resources and tracking systems are available to manage cross-functional teams.
