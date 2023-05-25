On June 21, join us for Advance: Women In Engineering!

This June, for the first time, Canadian Consulting Engineer is hosting Advance: Women in Engineering, a virtual summit designed to facilitate conversations about breaking down barriers and advancing women into positions of their choice across Canada’s engineering industry.

Featuring a keynote address and two dynamic panel discussions, the event will provide helpful advice for consulting engineering firms, spotlight the accomplishments of successful female professional engineers and encourage more women to join the industry. It is timed to help lead up to International Women in Engineering Day.

Speakers will address the industry’s strength in Canada and beyond, discuss how it can welcome women through its work culture and explore a variety of paths to career satisfaction. There will be opportunities for the audience to ask questions and have them answered by the experts.

Advance: Women in Engineering will go live on June 21 at 11:30 am ET. Join the conversation by registering now, for free, right here (where you can also see the full agenda).

Don’t miss this opportunity to connect with professional engineers whose shared goal is to promote gender equity, diversity and inclusion.