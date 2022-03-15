AECOM appoints leader of North American transit business

AECOM recently appointed Sally Librera to lead its North American transit practice as a senior vice-president (SVP).

Librera’s 25-year career spans the public and private sectors. After studying urban planning and civil and environmental engineering, along with early stints with engineering firm MPR Associates and in teaching, she joined New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA).

There she rose through the ranks to become the first woman to oversee New York City’s subway operations. As chief officer, she cut delays in half and reduced run times on every line in the system.

Librera received a 2019 Transportation Diversity Council (TDC) Distinguished Leadership Award and was honoured in 2021 among Railway Age’s Women in Rail. In her new role as SVP at AECOM, she is responsible for setting a strategic course for the growth of the infrastructure firm’s transit business in Canada, the U.S. and Latin America.

“A senior leader of Sally’s calibre, with extensive strategic planning, operations and front-line experience, extends the value we deliver to our public-transit clients as they rebound from COVID-19 and look to optimize transportation investments for the future,” says Jennifer Aument, chief executive of AECOM’s global transportation business. “Sally is a pioneer in our industry and an incredible role model for young professional women pursuing transportation careers.”