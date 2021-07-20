Mary Alexander joins MSE’s ownership team

Mary Alexander is now a principal at Moses Structural Engineers (MSE), joining the Toronto-based firm’s ownership and management team.

Alexander has been with MSE as a structural engineer since the firm’s early days, playing a key role in developing wood mid-rise and mass-timber design and research, which has since been used by engineers in Ontario and across Canada. The University of Toronto (U of T) and Professional Engineers Ontario (PEO) have both profiled her career to date.

“My career at MSE has been an amazing journey of professional growth,” she says. “I am proud to be recognized as a leader of our team and I look forward to contributing to our company’s growth in the years to come.”