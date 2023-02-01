Jacobs plans CFO transition

Claudia Jaramillo, currently executive vice-president (EVP) of strategy and corporate development for consulting engineering firm Jacobs, will be promoted to EVP and chief financial officer (CFO) effective Aug. 14.

Jaramillo joined Jacobs in 2022 after more than 20 years with Schlumberger (SLB), the world’s largest offshore drilling company. During her tenure at SLB, she held global operational finance roles with increasing responsibility, including head of treasury. In her new roles, she will succeed Kevin Berryman, who in turn will serve as special advisor to CEO Bob Pragada.

“Claudia’s record of leadership and operational execution ideally positions her to serve as Jacobs’ next CFO,” says Pragada. “She has a deep understanding of growth opportunities across climate response, data solutions, high-value consulting and advisory.”