Introba promotes VP for education sector

Consulting engineering firm Introba has promoted Calina Ferraro to vice-president (VP) for the education sector.

Originally from the Maritimes, Ferraro graduated from Montreal’s McGill University with top honours in mechanical engineering and a minor in environmental engineering. With a focus on sustainability, she worked for The Mitchell Partnership (TMP) in Toronto, Building Life Consultancy in Dublin, Ireland, and Randall Lamb in La Mesa, Calif., before joining Introba as a principal in 2019.

During her tenure with the firm, Ferraro has led K-12, community college and university projects, including the Epstein Family Amphitheater at University of California (UC) San Diego and a new classroom building at Santa Fe Christian School. Now, she will focus on growing such work and fostering collaboration between teams.

“I see a tremendous opportunity for Introba in the education sector to continue pushing the envelope for sustainability,” she says. “I look forward to working closely with our local teams to grow our reach and further develop our relationships with campuses.”

“Calina’s track record as a leader in sustainability and technical leadership, matched with her breadth of experience with our top education-sector clients, has made her a perfect fit for this role,” says Karl Miller, senior VP (SVP). “I am excited to support her in this new chapter of her career and looking forward to seeing her continue to succeed as a leader in our firm.”