HH Angus promotes associate director

Consulting engineering firm HH Angus has promoted Kelly Henderson to an expanded role as associate director of its Connect division.

Henderson studied civil engineering at Ontario’s University of Waterloo before working at St. Michal’s Hospital, Stantec, ThoughtWire and Michael Garron Hospital. She joined HH Angus in 2021 as digital strategy lead and progressed to senior manager the following year. Along the way, she managed Angus Connect projects for the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology (NAIT), the Ottawa Hospital and Niagara Health.

Now, in her new position, she will focus on strategy and execution of consulting engagements for the division’s suite of services, including technology planning and the design and implementation of ‘smart’ health-care facilities, campuses and office buildings.

“Kelly is a natural facilitator and a strong communicator,” says Megan Angus, the division’s director. “She has a deserved reputation in the industry as a leader and problem solver who delivers excellence, fosters an engaging work environment and promotes teamwork to deliver top results. I’m excited to see where her new responsibilities will lead and how she will help us grow.”