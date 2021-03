Engineering firms represented in nominations for 2021 WIN Awards

The Women’s Infrastructure Network (WIN) has announced the nominees for its 2021 awards program, including many professionals at Canadian consulting engineering firms.

Nominees for Emerging Leader include:

Christina Addorisio, associate director, Turner & Townsend.

Bailey Arnott, structural engineer, WSP Canada.

Annie Batsaikhan, senior cost consultant, Turner & Townsend.

Marie-Eve Belzile, infrastructure maintenance manager, SNC-Lavalin.

Marie-Pier Charbonneau, senior legal counsel, SNC-Lavalin.

Ann Clancy, manager (infrastructure and environmental management), Hatfield Consultants.

Louise Curran, senior cost consultant, Turner & Townsend.

Christina Fletcher, advisor, Collings Johnston.

Harminder Kaur, associate director, Turner & Townsend.

Anita Le, project manager and group leader, Jacobs.

Dayna Peloquin, structural engineer, WSP Canada.

Michelle Saumure, structural engineer and project manager, WSP Canada.

Christine Tschetter, director of project services, RAM Engineering.

Jessica Wheatley, project engineer (infrastructure), WSP Canada.

Adrienne Willoughby, process engineer, Jacobs.

Meanwhile, nominees for Outstanding Leader include:

Amrita Banerjee, senior project manager (highway design), Binnie.

Jo Balmer, associate (program and project manager), Arup Canada.

Luba Ebert, director of project delivery, RAM Engineering.

Karen Freund, vice-president (VP) and geographic sales manager for Canada, Jacobs.

Sarah Howard, manager (buildings/structures), WSP Canada.

Arielle Kadoch, sector leader (transmission and distribution power delivery in Canada and for North American export), Stantec.

Karen McMillan, senior manager (infrastructure and environmental management), Hatfield Consultants.

Kerra Mruss, manager (transportation planning), WSP Canada.

Tamar Nalbandian, manager (mechanical and electrical engineering), WSP Canada.

Tamsin Silvester, director (transportation systems), WSP Canada.

Jennifer Stephenson, senior engineer and project manager (buildings/structures), WSP Canada.

WIN will present both awards at a virtual event on Apr. 29.