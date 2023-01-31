Deadline approaches for Women in Infrastructure Awards nominations

The Women’s Infrastructure Network (WIN), with chapters across Canada, is seeking nominations for its ninth annual awards, which will be handed out in April. The deadline for submissions is Feb. 14.

For the purposes of the Women in Infrastructure Awards program, eligible nominees include any women in roles related to the provision of necessary infrastructure. Examples include members of engineering, architectural, design and construction firms, public agencies, law firms, banks, funds and other organizations involved in the life cycles of infrastructure assets.

Through the program, WIN will recognize outstanding women in Canada in two categories: Outstanding Leader and Emerging Leader. By way of example, one of last year’s winners of the Emerging Leader awards was Monique Lal, P.Eng., of Vancouver-based RAM Consulting.

For further details and to nominate candidates, click here.