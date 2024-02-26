Crozier associate joins board of directors

Consulting engineering firm C.F. Crozier & Associates, headquartered in Collingwood, Ont., has appointed associate and land development manager Brittany Robertson, P.Eng., to its board of directors.

Robertson studied civil engineering and management at Hamilton’s McMaster University before joining Crozier in 2013 as an engineer-in-training (EIT). She progressively advanced to project manager in 2017, associate in 2018 and manager of land development in 2021.

During her tenure with the firm, which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year, Robertson has managed large-scale residential developments and led multidisciplinary teams to design projects in municipalities across Simcoe County. She is also president of the Georgian Triangle Development Institute (GTDI), which advocates for regional development and growth, and a member of the municipal task force advancing a water treatment plant project in Collingwood.

“We are thrilled to welcome Brittany to our board of directors,” says the firm’s founder and CEO, Chris Crozier. “Her commitment to advancing the industry, relationship-first approach and versatile skill set are a welcome addition and a vital asset as we continue down the path of strategic growth.”

Crozier announced the appointment during its annual general meeting (AGM) in January, along with the reappointment of Janet Hughes, who will serve as board director for another two-year term.