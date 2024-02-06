CIMA+ appoints EVP for Ontario

Montreal-headquartered CIMA+ has appointed Karen Freund regional executive vice-president (EVP) for Ontario. She succeeds Tom Montgomery, who is taking on a new role as senior vice-president (SVP) of municipal infrastructure.

Freund has more than 30 years’ experience in consulting engineering across a variety of markets, particularly infrastructure and transportation, and has developed regional and national growth strategies for multidisciplinary firms.

After studying civil engineering at Montreal’s McGill University, she joined IBI Group (now Arcadis) as an associate. She subsequently moved to Delcan as a senior project manager and then HDR and Jacobs as a vice-president (VP). Also, from 2022 to 2023, she chaired the Association of Consulting Engineering Companies – Ontario (ACEC-Ontario) board of directors.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ms. Freund to our team,” says CIMA+ president and CEO Denis Thivierge. “I am confident her presence on the team, as well as on our executive committee, will be instrumental in propelling CIMA+’s growth and success in the Ontario market.”

“CIMA+ embodies an entrepreneurial spirit,” says Freund. “As I step into my new role, I am eager to support our clients and partners.”