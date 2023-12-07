Arcadis promotes lead executive for Toronto

Arcadis, the international consulting engineering firm that expanded in Canada last year with its acquisition of IBI Group, has named Audrey Jacob lead executive for Toronto. The appointment marks the inaugural entry of a Canadian city into Arcadis’ global cities program.

Jacob is an urban planner who joined IBI in 1986 as an associate. Since then, she has served the firm as deputy regional director, partner, chief operations director, chief diversity officer and, with the acquisition, integration director. Concurrent with that role, she led an established and successful practice focused on planning and economics.

While she is from Toronto, Jacob has also served on McGill University’s faculty of engineering advisory board in Montreal. Her involvement in industry and professional associations has extended to the Urban Land Institute (ULI) and its Women’s Leadership Initiative (WLI), Building Industry and Land Development Association (BILD), Lambda Alpha and the University of Waterloo‘s Pragma Council.

In her new position, Jacob will lead strategic growth initiatives, pursue new business development opportunities and partnerships and oversee client relationships in and near the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

“Audrey is a recognized expert in her field,” says John Batten, director of Arcadis’ global cities program. “Her appointment and the new designation of Toronto as a member of the program align with our business strategy of focusing on growth markets where we have a strong business presence. While Arcadis has been operating in the region since 2005, IBI has been active there for more than 50 years.”