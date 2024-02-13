AECOM appoints COO for Canada

Infrastructure consulting firm AECOM has promoted Katherine Stephens to chief operating officer (COO) for Canada, effective immediately.

Stephens studied business administration at Ontario’s Wilfrid Laurier University before working at General Electric (GE) as a financial analyst. She joined AECOM in 2007 as a finance manager and moved up to director of operations, vice-president (VP) and, most recently, senior VP (SVP).

In her new role, based in Toronto, Stephens will be responsible for driving long-term growth, providing operational leadership and overseeing strategic insight and hiring.

“We are thrilled for Katherine to build on her track record and take our business forward, as we collaborate with clients across Canada on the largest and most impactful infrastructure projects,” says Richard Barrett, AECOM’s chief executive for Canada.

Advertisement

“Over the course of my career, I have been dedicated to fostering a culture of collaboration and innovation on my teams,” says Stephens. “I’m honoured to step into this new role and partner with Richard and the senior leadership team. We will continue to improve operating performance and remain committed to delivering on clients’ expectations.”