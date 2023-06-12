Stantec to design sewer and watermain project for Peel Region

The firm has worked on other, similar projects in the same area.

Ontario’s Peel Region has selected Stantec to provide design, engineering and construction management services for its Queensway Sewer and Watermain Project, which will provide additional capacity to service the next 20 years’ growth and beyond.

The Mississauga City Centre infrastructure project includes the Queensway East trunk sewer, phase four of the Cawthra trunk sewer and upgrades to the Queensway Transmission Main Pressure Zone 2 water system, totalling approximately 6.4 km of tunnelled trunk sewers and 4.1 km of water feedermains. It is intended to enhance overall system reliability and resiliency for the area’s sanitary and water systems.

Stantec’s other recent projects have included the Lakeshore sanitary trunk sewer and Pressure Zone 1 upgrades, the Little Etobicoke Creek (Haig Boulevard) sanitary trunk sewer and new local Sanitary Sewer and the region’s real-time control strategy for its trunk sanitary sewer system.

“Our team will deliver a complex project efficiently to minimize community and customer disruption,” says Neil Harvey, senior project manager with Stantec. “Our understanding of the region’s sanitary collection and water distribution systems will be valuable to this partnership.”