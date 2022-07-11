Stantec selected for Metro Vancouver’s Iona Island wastewater treatment plant projects

The capital program is the regional federation's largest to date.

Metro Vancouver has selected Stantec as program management consultant (PMC) for its $9.9-billion Iona Island wastewater treatment plant (IIWWTP) projects. This multi-year infrastructure program will include building a new tertiary treatment facility and various ecological restoration and off-site works projects to improve the marine environment, protect human health and recover sustainable energy from wastewater.

The program also aims to improve seismic resiliency to withstand earthquakes, combat sea level rise and mitigate other climate change impacts. Tertiary treatment commissioning is scheduled for 2035 and the projects’ completion for 2038.

The capital program is the largest to date for Metro Vancouver, a regional federation of 23 municipalities, one electoral area and one treaty First Nation. As PMC, Stantec will integrate a multidisciplinary team with the federation’s staff to collaboratively manage the program’s development and implementation.

Specifically, the consulting engineering firm will provide program mobilization and management, cost and schedule control, design management and technical integration, construction administration, permitting and approvals support, communications and engagement support and commissioning and operations integration support.

“Our local and global experts have extensive experience delivering major wastewater programs,” says Ryan Roberts, Stantec’s North American water business leader. “They will work in partnership to achieve Metro Vancouver’s safety, schedule, budget and quality objectives for this program.”

Stantec was selected in part due to its successful management of the Capital Regional District wastewater program in Victoria, a project that won a Canadian Consulting Engineering Award in 2021: