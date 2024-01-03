Stantec provides environmental services for McIlvenna Bay mining project

Foran Mining‘s McIlvenna Bay Project, for which Stantec assessed potential impacts on groundwater quantity and quality, has secured ministerial approval under Saskatchewan’s Environmental Assessment Act.

Located approximately 65 km west of Flin Flon, Man., McIlvenna Bay is the largest undeveloped deposit in the Flin Flon Greenstone Belt, which has been producing minerals for 100 years. Stantec is providing environmental services for the copper, zinc, gold and silver mining project.

The ministerial approval concludes the environmental impact assessment process, allowing Foran to advance the project into the permitting phase to secure necessary approvals for construction and operations.

“We’re proud to be part of a project that has achieved this key milestone,” says Michelle Fraser, Stantec’s water resources technical discipline leader for Canada. “Our team is providing technical expertise to advance this project through the process.”

The consulting engineering firm’s modelling examined groundwater levels and discharge to surface water features and assessed the impacts of potential mine seepage on groundwater.

“Stantec has been an invaluable partner during the groundwater modelling and assessment process,” says Kirsten Ketilson, Foran’s environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) director. “We appreciate their contributions, commitment to excellence and support for the McIlvenna Bay Project, which is dedicated to producing critical minerals that play a vital role in a decarbonized society.”