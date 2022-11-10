Stantec-Freese and Nichols JV awarded contract for water/wastewater projects by U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

The team will provide the Mobile, Alabama district's Water and Wastewater Technical Center of Expertise with a full range of support services on water, wastewater, and civil works projects.

Stantec and water resources solutions provider Freese and Nichols have been awarded a five-year, US$25-million multiple award task order contract for architecture and engineering services by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Mobile District.

Stantec-Freese and Nichols JV will provide the district’s Water and Wastewater Technical Center of Expertise (WWTCX) with planning, design, and construction phase services.

Based in Mobile, Alabama, the WWTCX is a national center of expertise under the USACE Planning and Excellence Program. The centre provides guidance to the entire Corps worldwide on potable water supplies; water treatment, storage, and distribution; and domestic and industrial water/wastewater collection, pumping, treatment, and disposal. Under this contract, the Stantec-Freese and Nichols JV team will provide the Mobile District and WWTCX with a full range of support services on water, wastewater, and civil works projects, including treatment processes and technologies, energy reduction and optimization, models of water and wastewater networks, pump stations, and other related systems.

Stantec and Freese and Nichols have a record of water project deliveries. Last year, Stantec completed the West Palm Beach Water Treatment Plant Improvements project in Florida, creating a surface water treatment plant that uses powder-activated carbon and UV technology to provide safe drinking water; and in Southern California, the firm is transforming treatment applications of the One Water Cycle to provide sustainable resources.