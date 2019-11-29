‘Solving Water’ podcast dives into clean and efficient plumbing, HVAC

Xylem has launched ‘Solving Water,’ a new podcast series intended to help plumbing and HVAC professionals learn more about clean water access and efficient use in commercial buildings, utilities, residential communities and elsewhere.

Known for products and services relating to the movement, treatment, analysis, monitoring and metering of water in buildings, the company has developed the series with its own experts to spotlight ‘trending issues’ around the world, from flood resiliency and stormwater management to ‘smart’ controls and HVAC systems.

Each episode is between 17 and 29 minutes long and available via Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts. Click here to see Apple’s list and descriptions of all ‘Solving Water’ episodes to date.