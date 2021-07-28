Red Deer water treatment plant upgrade earns Envision Bronze

A new water treatment plant (WTP) residuals management facility (RMF) for Red Deer, Alta., has earned Envision Bronze verification for leadership in sustainable infrastructure. The project team includes city staff, Associated Engineering (AE) and Chandos Construction.

“It is an honour for this project to be recognized,” says Kingsford Amoah, environmental planning engineer for the city. “Our drinking water and our environment are high priorities for the city and improved treatment will reduce the visible plume and solids sedimentation from the discharge, as well as lessen associated impacts on fish habitats.”

Now in construction beside the city’s current WTP, the RMF project is one of a series of ongoing upgrades. It will help minimize noise and vibration from plant operations, reduce operational energy consumption and prevent surface and groundwater contamination. Its primary goal is to improve the quality of the waste stream from the clarification process at the WTP prior to discharge into the Red Deer River.

The project was evaluated based on 60 criteria for the Institute for Sustainable Infrastructure’s (ISI’s) Envision Awards program. The criteria address such major impact areas as quality of life, resource allocation, natural world, risk and leadership.