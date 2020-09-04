Magna Engineering to transform sewage treatment in Chestermere, Alta.

Photos courtesy Magna Engineering.
Magna Engineering, a consulting firm in Chestermere, Alta., has partnered with the local government and Calgary-based Eco-Growth Environmental on a sewage treatment pilot program that aims to use engineered wetlands and dehydration to turn raw sewage into biofuel, fertilizer and water.
The program takes inspiration from localized practices that have benefited small European communities for nearly 100 years, but have rarely been imitated anywhere in North America.
Drawing wastewater from a local septic tank, the project will use a Magna Omni-Processor (MOP) for naturalized wastewater treatment and an Eco-Growth system within a Chestermere public works yard, combining micro-screening (to separate liquids from solids), small-scale engineered subsurface wetlands and a solids handling dehydrator and boiler, so as to transform liquid waste into high-quality water and solid waste into energy and ash for fertilizer or road materials.
In the past, Chestermere’s sewage has been transported for treatment. One goal of the project is to instead provide complete autonomy over its water resources.
The project is also supported by Alberta Innovates, the National Research Council of Canada (NRC) and the Canadian Environmental Technology Advancement Corporation – West (CETAC-WEST). Already installed, the system is scheduled for full operations starting Sept. 10 and running until December, at the earliest, when the results will be reviewed.