Jacobs appoints Susan Moisio water market director

Jacobs has appointed Susan Moisio global vice-president (VP) and water market director for its people and places solutions (P&PS) business. She succeeds Peter Nicol, who has retired after a 40-year career with the engineering services firm.

A civil engineer by training, Moisio was previously Jacobs’ global solutions director for conveyance and storage. With her leadership, the company was named the number one trenchless engineering firm for the past five years.

In her new role, she will lead a 6,000-plus team focused on water resources, wastewater, industrial water, drinking water and reuse, conveyance and storage.

“Our team is partnering with clients around the world to provide technical and environmental expertise to address complex challenges across drinking water, wastewater, desalination, conveyance and flood control challenges,” she says. “It is through this integrated, inclusive model that we can develop sustainable solutions for a better tomorrow.”