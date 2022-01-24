IBI Group to expand Thornbury WWTP

The town of The Blue Mountains, Ont., has awarded an engineering contract to IBI Group for the expansion of the Thornbury wastewater treatment plant (WWTP), a project that was approved in 2020.

The work includes the design and construction of equipment to increase the plant’s capacity from 3,580 m3 per day—as rated upon its original completion in 1994—to 5,330 m3 per day. New systems are expected to improve energy efficiency by allowing the plant to scale its operations in conjunction with peak daily demand periods.

“The work will ensure the plant is capable of providing reliable service to our community for years to come, while also maximizing the facility’s energy efficiency,” says Shawn Carey, the municipality’s director of operations.

Specifically, IBI Group is contracted for Phase 1A of the expansion, including:

Construction of an additional extended aeration tank, including aeration system, alum addition and accessories.

Construction of an additional clarifier and its associated mechanical system.

Upgrades to the ultraviolet (UV) disinfection system to meet the plant’s extended capacity.

Replacement of existing air blowers, including valves, controls, instrumentation and distribution piping.

Installation of an additional mechanical screen capable of processing 14,000 m3 per day.

IBI Group has provided engineering and construction services for many other WWTPs and has developed experience in planning, hydraulic analysis and modelling, environmental assessment, facility design, linear infrastructure and land development. For this project, detailed design is scheduled to be finalized later in 2022, construction is to be completed in two steps and the project is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.