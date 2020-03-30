Engineers Canada transfers PIEVC Program to ICLR

Today, Engineers Canada announced an agreement to transfer ownership of its Public Infrastructure Engineering Vulnerability Committee (PIEVC) Program—including the protocol for infrastructure climate risk and vulnerability assessment—to the Institute for Catastrophic Loss Reduction (ICLR).

ICLR has partnered with the Climate Risk Institute (CRI) and Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) to operate the program and offer the protocol in Canada and internationally.

Developed and co-funded by Engineers Canada and Natural Resources Canada (NRCan), the protocol is a process for assessing current and future climate risks and vulnerabilities of civil infrastructure and buildings. It has been applied to more than 70 projects to date, ranging from single buildings to water supply systems (example pictured from Tofino, B.C.), around the world.

“Engineers Canada took the decision to divest the PIEVC Program to an entity that would ensure it continues to receive the attention and investments it needs to effectively serve private industry, Indigenous communities and all levels of government, as well as interested parties outside of Canada,” says Gerard McDonald, CEO of Engineers Canada. “We are confident the group recognizes the importance of climate resilience in our critical infrastructure and will ensure the program will thrive in the years ahead.”

ICLR and CRI will partner to manage all aspects of the program as it is used in Canada, while GIZ will manage all international uses of the protocol.