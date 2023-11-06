CIMA+ acquires C3 Water

Consulting engineering firm CIMA+ has acquired C3 Water, which provides engineering services to the municipal water and wastewater sectors.

Established in 2013, C3 is based in Breslau, Ont., near the Region of Waterloo International Airport. Its team includes specialists in planning, design, implementation, renewal and optimization of water treatment and distribution systems.

With the acquisition, CIMA+ expands its portfolio with expertise in water modelling platforms, including the development of digital twins for water systems, as the firm seeks to expand its development and management of water resources across Canada.

“This acquisition is in line with our growth strategy, with a particular focus on sustainable engineering,” says Steeve Fiset, CIMA+’s chief strategy officer.

“As a combined team, we will provide more comprehensive water engineering services to our clients, covering every aspect from source to tap,” says Brian Sudic, CIMA+’s vice-president (VP) of infrastructure for Ontario.