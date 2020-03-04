Canadian Consulting Engineer

News

CAWIC plans tour of Con Cast Pipe plant

Con Cast Pipe

Photo credit: Con Cast Pipe.

The Canadian Association of Women in Construction (CAWIC) is organizing industry tours of Con Cast Pipe’s plant in Oakville, Ont., on Mar. 11.

The plant, comprising 80,000 sf of manufacturing space and 9,000 sf of auxiliary space, serves the municipal sewer and watermain infrastructure market across Ontario. It produces 300 to 1,500-mm precast concrete pipe, 1,200 and 1,500-mm maintenance holes and grade rings.

Tour participants will need to wear personal protection equipment (PPE), including reflective safety vests, hardhats, safety boots and eye protection. Registration is open to CAWIC members and non-members alike, but limited to 15 participants for each of two tours, and closes on Mar. 10. For more information, email marketing@cawic.ca.

Con Cast Pipe tour

Image credit: CAWIC.

Print this page

Related Posts



Have your say:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*