CAWIC plans tour of Con Cast Pipe plant

The Canadian Association of Women in Construction (CAWIC) is organizing industry tours of Con Cast Pipe’s plant in Oakville, Ont., on Mar. 11.

The plant, comprising 80,000 sf of manufacturing space and 9,000 sf of auxiliary space, serves the municipal sewer and watermain infrastructure market across Ontario. It produces 300 to 1,500-mm precast concrete pipe, 1,200 and 1,500-mm maintenance holes and grade rings.

Tour participants will need to wear personal protection equipment (PPE), including reflective safety vests, hardhats, safety boots and eye protection. Registration is open to CAWIC members and non-members alike, but limited to 15 participants for each of two tours, and closes on Mar. 10. For more information, email marketing@cawic.ca.