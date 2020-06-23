Brown and Caldwell appoints Vancouver leader

Sebastien Le Scraigne has joined international environmental engineering and construction firm Brown and Caldwell as Vancouver leader, responsible for operations management, client service and regional expansion.

Le Scraigne is a licensed professional engineer with master’s degrees in chemical engineering, energy and environment and 14 years’ experience in the design, optimization, construction and commissioning of large water and wastewater projects.

“I am very pleased to welcome a leader of Sebastien’s calibre to our growing business,” says the firm’s Canada leader, Mike Thorstenson. “His skills and experience will be a great asset to our clients as the region continues to prepare for population growth, regulatory changes and climate and seismic risks.”

His appointment follows last year’s expansion of Brown and Caldwell’s new Metro Vancouver location to improve service to clients in both the municipal and private sectors across the Lower Mainland.